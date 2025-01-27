Major League Soccer Productions moving to The Studios at WWE

IMG today announced that MLS Productions, the media and broadcast production arm of the Major League Soccer, will advance its capabilities, create efficiencies, broaden content offerings, and centralize its broadcast content and graphics all out of WWE’s brand-new headquarters in downtown Stamford, Connecticut.

The Studios at WWE features best-in-class production offerings and new cutting-edge technology to further elevate the production of MLS Season Pass. It will serve as the dynamic hub for popular MLS live studio programming and content in English and Spanish. The new location for MLS Season Pass will enable MLS Productions to add programming in the new season.

IMG, a global sports industry leader, will continue to produce live match and studio productions and programming for more than 600 annual games on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

“We have long admired the tremendous MLS-IMG partnership – and the fantastic product and results it has generated over the years,” said Lee Fitting, EVP, Media & Production, WWE. “We believe that WWE’s new state-of-the-art facilities will help take their collective capabilities to even greater heights.”

The Studios at WWE is a 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility equipped with five studios with the latest technologies, wide-ranging production amenities, and highlighted by an awe-inspiring virtual production stage. The WWE facility is part of TKO Group Holdings, which recently reached an agreement to acquire IMG from Endeavor, in a transaction expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

