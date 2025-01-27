Female WWE performer pulled from the road, Kevin Nash undergoes a stem cell treatment

– Dakota Kai has been pulled from the road due to an injury, reportedly sustained during her tag team match with IYO SKY against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. While not confirmed, it’s believed the injury may have resulted from a rough bump during a missile dropkick.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Kevin Nash shared that he underwent cutting-edge stem cell treatment at BioXcellerator in Medellín, Colombia. He received 470 million stem cells for his lumbar discs, shoulders, and knee, along with three days of IV therapy. Despite initial soreness, he reported feeling 50% better and mentally clear, expressing optimism about his health and future at age 65.

