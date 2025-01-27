Angle says Gable deserves to be WWE Champion, plus Nia Jax and Paul Ellering notes

— Kurt Angle (via Insight) says Chad Gable is extremely talented and deserves to be a World Champion is WWE

“Chad’s just absolutely incredible. He’s a very talented kid, and I’m just glad that WWE is utilizing him properly because I know he’s undersized a little bit. They didn’t know what to do with them. This kid could be a world champion and be very marketable. I mean, especially with the gimmick he has right now.”

– Nia Jax says that wasn’t her…

– Paul Ellering posted…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

