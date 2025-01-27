2K unveils The Deadman Edition of WWE 2K25

2K today unveiled a special edition of the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game featuring WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

“The Deadman Rises… Again,” said the official X account of the video game unveiling the Deadman Edition. “No one escapes the darkness when The Undertaker arrives. Rest in peace… or don’t.”

No additional details about the special edition with The Undertaker have been announced.

More details about WWE 2K25 are expected this week. Roman Reigns is rumored to be the cover Superstar this year.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

