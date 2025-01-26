WrestleMania 41 individual tickets go on general sale

Individual tickets for WrestleMania went on sale to the general public yesterday after two days of pre-sale on Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest tickets available for both WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday are $300 per night and these are limited view. In fact, most seats released are either limited view or else very expensive in the 300 and 400 Levels. Limited view seats go up to $700 in price and are in the corners next to the stage.

Seats in the 400 Level, the farthest and highest section of the stadium go up to $1,300 plus taxes and fees per night. Ringside seats are currently at $10,000 plus taxes and fees per night.

Ticketmaster is using dynamic pricing so prices will fluctuate depending on how popular the event is. Judging from the seating chart, WrestleMania Sunday is slightly ahead in ticket sales.

Combo tickets are still available, with the cheapest being $1,000 for both nights in the 400 Level.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

