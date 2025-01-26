Tommy Dreamer on the Corey Graves-WWE situation

Last week, WWE announcer Corey Graves issued a public statement about his status with the company following his move back to the NXT brand. After missing a week of television, Graves returned to his commentary position for the January 21st 2025 show.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on Graves saying “I am right where I want to be” at the start of the NXT broadcast…

“Deleted some tweets and he’s out there, his opening statement was very different from what he had tweeted. Obviously, he had a talking with from management and made a much better decision and went out there and did his job like he does very, very well … much better than to be unemployed at this time of the year. It got people talking about ‘NXT,’ about an announcer — no disrespect to any announcer, nobody pays to see an announcer, they pay to hear an announcer. And it got people talking about a negative light on something as opposed to, ‘Hey, tonight’s going to be a really, really good show … admit you messed up,’ and that’s it.”

