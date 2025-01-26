Royal Rumble 2025 crosses 60,000 tickets

The 2025 Royal Rumble has surpassed the 60,000 ticket mark according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix and is just a few hundred away from surpassing the attendance of the 1997 Royal Rumble.

WWE has moved nearly 5,000 tickets in just five days, with the count now standing at just over 60,400 tickets. The Lucas Oil Field is currently set up for 62,335 seats, but could be expanded a little bit more as there are a few sections still closed.

The 600 Level on the hard cam side, which was supposed to be all closed, now has four unopened sections while the other 12 sections are almost fully open, with the last four rows still blocked off and some sections having alternate rows opened only.

The cheapest tickets available are $160 plus taxes and fees. Ringside seats are priced $4,000 plus taxes and fees.

