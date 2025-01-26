Colonel DeBeers passes away

It is with profound sadness that the Cauliflower Alley Club announces the passing of Ed Wiskowski, better known to wrestling fan as Colonel DeBeers, at the age of 80. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans worldwide. Thank you for the memories. R.I.P. Sir.

RIP Col. Debeers. A lot of his stuff doesn’t age great. But this is my favorite memory of him. “Scott Hall, you are on ANABOLIC STEROIDS!” pic.twitter.com/rM23IYqFlx — “Tom”. (@NotThatTomGreen) January 26, 2025

