Colonel DeBeers passes away

Jan 26, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

It is with profound sadness that the Cauliflower Alley Club announces the passing of Ed Wiskowski, better known to wrestling fan as Colonel DeBeers, at the age of 80. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans worldwide. Thank you for the memories. R.I.P. Sir.

