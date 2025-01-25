WWE Titan Towers Sold

The former WWE HQ aka the iconic Titan Tower has officially been sold.

Real estate firm MB Financial Group has purchased the historic building for $3.75 million, and is expected to turn it into a gigantic apartment complex

The building which resides in Stamford, CT severed as the home base to WWE from 1985 to 2024, until they opened their brand new Headquarters, and became a staple of fans childhoods, creating countless memories over the years that will last forever

It’s truly the end of an era as we say goodbye to the Titan Tower after nearly 40 years!

(Source: CTInsider)

