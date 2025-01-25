WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 1/25/25

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns live at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock tonight from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s World Title, Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Title, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, as well as the Royal Rumble Contract Signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens that will be moderated by Shawn Michaels.

The following are complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from Saturday, January 25, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on NBC and Peacock from 8-10pm EST.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS – JANUARY 25, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things started as always. We then see a long shot of the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. as the commentators welcome us to the show. Inside the arena we see the packed crowd before footage is shown of the arrivals of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and others.

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase & Million Dollar Title

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr., in full Million Dollar Man gear, is shown getting out of a car with the Million Dollar Championship in-hand. We see a cool retro opening on an old television set after that.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura and Joe Tessitore are shown at the podium up near the entrance area. They welcome us to the show and play to the crowd a bit as they talk about tonight’s show. Ventura has some fun, which Tessitore enjoys.

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

The entrance theme for Nia Jax hits and out she comes to the ring for our opening contest. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are shown on-camera for the first time, and McAfee has a doozy of a sport coat on tonight. Bedazzled and whatnot.

After Jax settles inside the squared circle, we hear “This is my brutality!” and out comes the reigning, defending WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. She heads to the ring for her title defense to kick off the in-ring action on tonight’s show.

An old-school microphone drops down from the ceiling, ala Edge vs. Randy Orton in “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” Lilian Garcia handles the pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger. Jax takes a page out of Ripley’s book and starts things off with a sneaky headbutt.

After some back-and-forth action, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the two battling in the middle of the ring. Ripley tried to hit a head scissors but Jax counters it. She goes for a slam but Ripley then counters herself with a Code Red for a two count.

Ripley tries for the Rip Tide but Nia counters with a Samoan Drop. Jax climbs to the second rope and hits a leg drop but only gets two. Jax drags Rhea to a corner and goes for the Annihilator but Rhea jumps and powerbombs her to the mat. She goes for the Prison Lock but Nia fights out of it.

Rhea charges Nia in a corner but Jax just grabs Ripley and slams her down. Nia to the outside again as Rhea goes to the top and executes a beautiful cross body. Back in the ring, Ripley goes for another Rip Tide but Nia counters into a splash for a one count. She climbs to the second rope again and splashes down onto Rhea’s back with an Annihilator.

She tries for a second one, but Rhea gets to her feet and hits an Electric Chair. Both women struggle up but Nia misses a splash in the corner and it allows Ripley to deliver a kick and then hit the Rip Tide for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s World Champion: Rhea Ripley

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Footage of Madusa throwing the women’s title in the trash on WCW Nitro is shown, and then we see Madusa in the front row. Mark Henry is also shown in a brief cameo appearance in the crowd. Sheamus’ theme hits as Jesse Ventura takes his seat on commentary.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is shown at ringside and finally, Bron Breakker makes his way out. The bell sounds and it’s time for WWE Intercontinental Championship action. They lock up and tussle around a bit before Sheamus gets the upper hand.

A clothesline drops Breakker but he fights back with a body drop, then runs the ropes at 22 mph and nails a clothesline sending Sheamus to the outside. Outside, Bron tries to sneak up on Sheamus but is caught and sent flying into the time keeper’s area.

Back in the ring, Sheamus with a top rope clothesline but gets only a two count. Back outside, Sheamus tries to catapult off the steps and launch himself on Breakker, but Bron gets up and hits him with a gigantic spear. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Breakker controlling the offense. The two trades punches and jaw at each other before Sheamus catches Breakker with a big knee and gets a near three count. With Breakker on the outside, Sheamus hits 16 Beats of the Bodhran and then carries him to the corner and hits the Celtic Cross but again only gets two.

Sheamus tries for another but Bron shakes it off and hits a partial Gorilla Press slam for a near fall. Breakker charges at Sheamus in the corner but catches some legs to the chest. Breakker then rushes to his feet and hits the Frankensteiner off the second ropes but runs right into a Brogue Kick.

He goes for the cover but Bron gets his foot on the bottom rope. Amid some confusion, Sheamus starts playing up to the audience while selling a rib injury. He tries to measure for a Brogue kick but ends up hitting a knee instead. The two wrestlers run the ropes and Bron catches Sheamus with a spear for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

Royal Rumble WWE Title Contract Signing Moderated By Shawn Michaels

Footage is shown of the legendary career of WWE Hall of Fame icon and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels. Afterwards, “The Heartbreak Kid” himself emerges and heads to the ring for the scheduled contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their Undisputed WWE Championship ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

On that note, we shift gears and head to a quick pre-segment commercial break. “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Dory Funk Jr. and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan are more legends shown in brief cameo appearances when the show returns.

In the ring, Michaels says he’s out here for one reason — to get two signatures on this contract. He introduces Kevin Owens, who comes out with the winged eagle title. He then introduces Cody Rhodes, who comes out with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

