Title match set for AEW Dynamite, Nia Jax speaks after SNME, Veer Mahaan update
– Former WWE Superstar, Veer Mahaan has now become a Hindu monk in India.
– Yuka Sakazaki vs Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship next Wednesday.
This Wednesday, 1/29
Huntsville, AL
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS Title Match@MercedesVarnado vs @YukaSakazaki
After winning tonight’s #AEWCollision 4 Way Eliminator, Yuka Sakazaki will fight TBS Champion Mercedes Moné for the title this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/QEMyoxdQnv
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 26, 2025
– WWE posted:
EXCLUSIVE: Nia Jax turns her focus to the #RoyalRumble after falling short against @RheaRipley_WWE at #SNME. pic.twitter.com/pMvQgkEIpl
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025