Title match set for AEW Dynamite, Nia Jax speaks after SNME, Veer Mahaan update

– Former WWE Superstar, Veer Mahaan has now become a Hindu monk in India.

– Yuka Sakazaki vs Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship next Wednesday.

This Wednesday, 1/29

Huntsville, AL

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS Title Match@MercedesVarnado vs @YukaSakazaki After winning tonight’s #AEWCollision 4 Way Eliminator, Yuka Sakazaki will fight TBS Champion Mercedes Moné for the title this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/QEMyoxdQnv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 26, 2025

– WWE posted:

