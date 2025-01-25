Title match set for AEW Dynamite, Nia Jax speaks after SNME, Veer Mahaan update

Jan 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former WWE Superstar, Veer Mahaan has now become a Hindu monk in India.

– Yuka Sakazaki vs Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship next Wednesday.

– WWE posted:

