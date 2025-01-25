Spoilers: TNA Impact taping results for January 30th

Following the first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years on Thursday night, January 23, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas, matches and segments were taped for next week’s show.

Featured below, courtesy of Andrew See (@AndrewSeeOK) and Fightful are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers for the show scheduled to air on Thursday, January 30, 2025 on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet.

– Xplosion Match: Jake Something def. Laredo Kid and Jason Hotch

– Xplosion Match: Steve Maclin def. John Skyler

– Brian Myers def. Leon Slater

– Nic Nemeth cuts a promo. He is interrupted by Ryan Nemeth. First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) interrupt as well.

– Cora Jade def. Hyan

– Jade continues to attack after the match. Xia Brookside makes the save. Masha Slamovich also comes out.

– Sami Callihan and Mance Warner brawl in the crowd and into the ring. Steph De Lander distracts Sami allowing Mance to get the upperhand.

– Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Sinner & Saint ends with Young turning on Alexander.

– Wes Lee def. Ace Austin.

– Tyson Dupot & Tyriek Igwe attack Austin. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) make the save.

– The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) def. First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

