Saturday Night’s Main Event returns on NBC tonight with Gunther vs Uso main event

Over 15,000 fans will be at the sold out Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas tonight for the second Saturday Night’s Main Event since its return. Tonight’s broadcast will serve as the show of the first quarter of 2025, with three more to go throughout the rest of the year.

There will be four matches on the show tonight, headlined by Gunther vs Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight title, Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s World title, Bron Breakker vs Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental title, and Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu.

Plus, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will surrender the WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle title and sign their Royal Rumble contract or else the ladder match will be called off.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air on NBC at 8PM ET and will also stream live on Peacock. Internationally, the show will air on YouTube.

The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line TONIGHT when @Gunther_AUT defends his title against Jey Uso at #SNME! LIVE NATIONWIDE 8E/5P on @nbc and @peacock.

