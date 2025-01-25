Mandy Rose addresses the possibility of an in-ring return

Mandy Rose addressed the possibility of an in-ring return, sharing her thoughts on the matter. “I’m not sure. I don’t know if I have an answer for that,” she admitted, acknowledging the frequent questions she receives about it. “I know it’s the question I get asked all day every day about it. I feel like there may be some unfinished business in the ring with Mandy Rose, especially now things ended.”

However, Rose expressed uncertainty about when or if she might return to the ring. “I don’t also know…I don’t know where or when will be, if the right time, if the right place, and what that looks like because it’s such a what-if thing,” she explained. Despite this uncertainty, she emphasized her satisfaction with her current life and endeavors. “I’m really enjoying my life right now and all the opportunities that I have and everything that I’m doing outside of wrestling and obviously involving wrestling as well like here.”

While leaving the door open to the possibility, Rose concluded with an open-ended response. “But I really don’t know. I know it’s a very open-ended answer, but yeah, that’s all I got for you for that.”

Source: Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table

