Joe Hendry reflects on his journey after winning the TNA Title

Joe Hendry reflected on his journey after winning the TNA Title, sharing how perseverance has defined his career and life. He said, “Taking three times is very representative of my real life. If you look at all the things that I’ve done in my life, it’s taken me a long time to do them. When I started amateur wrestling, I think I had probably about six or seven attempts at national titles before I finally won one. I had been to TNA before in the past, and it only lasted a few months. I’ve been other places, something or other didn’t quite work out.”

Hendry emphasized the importance of persistence, stating, “In my life through all the things I’ve done, I never get things the first try. So doing it this way is actually a bit of a snapshot into my life, and I hope it inspires people to realize that when—not to be cliché—you do get knocked down, you just have to keep going and being relentless and believe in yourself.”

He encouraged others to stay the course, adding, “If you keep doing the right things you’re supposed to be doing, it’s going to happen, and you’re going to get there. That is who I am. That it happened in this way, that is Joe Hendry.”

Source: WrestleZone

