Eddie Kingston spoke about his determination to return to wrestling, stating, “I will. I never doubted that I’ll come back. No, I got more s*** to do.” He emphasized his ambition to reach the top of the industry, saying, “Being the top guy in the business is still a goal.” Kingston also shared his desire to wrestle at iconic venues: “Everybody wants to do the Tokyo Dome, which I get, I want to do that too. Somehow I want to do Budokan. If I do Budokan, I’m retiring. My favorite match ever was in the Budokan.”

Kingston explained that his goals remain unfinished: “I got more shit I gotta do before I call it. You know me, once I’m done, I’ll be in the middle of nowhere. I don’t want to be nowhere near the business. I just got more shit I gotta do.” Reflecting on his recovery from surgery, he admitted the challenges of returning: “I never doubted coming back. It’s just the work I know I have to put in, and it’s like ugh, fuck, you know what I mean? [Laughs].”

Initially, he considered taking breaks, saying, “When the surgery first happened, I was like, yeah, I could take breaks.” However, his aspirations drive him forward: “But now the goal I want to hit, it’s like I can’t. I don’t have time.”

Source: Cezar Bononi YouTube

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

