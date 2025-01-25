1/25/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Samoa Joe defeats Nick Wayne

– Kazuchika Okada defeats Komander

– Big Boom AJ & Big Justice share a collective BOOM with Adam Cole

– The Undisputed Kingdom defeats Daniel Garcia, Daddy magic & Cool Hsnd Ang

– Mariah May and Toni Storm come face to face Mariah May attacks Toni and leaves the ring

Toni Storm reveals she was playing all along and she’s still Timeless Toni Storm

– The Hounds of Hell beat Gates Of Agony

– Yuka Sakazki wins a 4 Way Match

Yuka will face Mercedes Mone on Dynamite for The TBS Championship

– Hounds of Hell are backstage says they wanted to tell the AEW locker room that they bark together. Buddy then challenges Okada for the Continental title and Okada turns it down.

– Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill get into a brawl and both end up going through two tables

– Takeshita def Shibata to retain the international championship

