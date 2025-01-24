Zack Sabre Jr. asked to name which AEW stars he’d like to face

In an interview Zack Sabre Jr. was asked to name which AEW stars he’d like to face.

“There’s a lot. The laziest names to say would be Okada and Ospreay, so I won’t say them. I’d like to wrestle people that haven’t been to Japan yet, like Swerve Strickland or MJF. I’ve wrestled Daniel Garcia and Orange Cassidy before, but the AEW wrestlers that haven’t really had notoriety in WWE are appealing to me.

There’s also a lot of people I know from my independent career. Myself and Darby Allin have had a lot of matches on the independents. When it comes to a Forbidden Door in England this year, obviously me and Ospreay would be a fantastic match but I think it would be good to do something different.”

(Source: NJPW Website)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

