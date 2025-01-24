Mustafa Ali returns to TNA, signs new deal

Mustafa Ali returned to TNA Wrestling last night and announced that he has signed a new contract with the company.

Ali worked several matches for TNA last year, also winning the X-Division title and holding it for five months.

The former WWE Superstar showed up on the live episode of Impact and interrupted Mike Santana’s in-ring promo, telling everyone that TNA needs proper leadership and he is the guy to do it.

Still using his political-inspired gimmick, Ali then said he’s going on campaign to become the next TNA champion.

Ali has kept himself busy on the independent scene since he left TNA in July of last year.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

