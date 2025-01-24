Mance Warner makes TNA debut

The mysterious #23 that has been flashing on Impact was unveiled last night as TNA’s newest arrival, Mance Warner.

Warner made his TNA debut, taking out Sami Callihan, who came out to the ring to demand an end to the 23 mystery.

Warner’s arrival was introduced by the returning Steph De Lander, calling herself as the new TNA Digital Media champion, a title she won “in divorce” from PCO. She said that now that her husband is gone, she wanted to introduce everyone to her boyfriend, Mance Warner.

Prior to joining TNA, Warner wrestled mostly on the independent circuit and spent a few years with Major League Wrestling. He made a couple of appearances for AEW in 2022 but those did not result in anything.

Warner and De Lander are a couple in real life.

