Fraxiom comments on their match on TNA, Deonna Purrazzo note

Jan 24, 2025 - by James Walsh

– Fraxiom react to their match on TNA iMPACT

– Fightful Select is reporting that Deonna Purrazzo has been very vocal to AEW management about her desire to be utilized more. She’s also pushing to be featured at Full Gear 2025 which takes place in her hometown.

Post Category: News

