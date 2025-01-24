Fraxiom comments on their match on TNA, Deonna Purrazzo note

– Fraxiom react to their match on TNA iMPACT

Tonight, a WWE title was defended on a TNA broadcast for the first time ever. It’s a pleasure making history with you, amigo. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/l4UbA8dxn7 — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) January 24, 2025

– Fightful Select is reporting that Deonna Purrazzo has been very vocal to AEW management about her desire to be utilized more. She’s also pushing to be featured at Full Gear 2025 which takes place in her hometown.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

