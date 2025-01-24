Charlotte Flair Confirmed For Women’s Royal Rumble, More Rumble Participants, Damian Priest/Miz Get Traded, More

– It was announced on the January 24 episode of WWE SmackDown that Charlotte Flair will make her return as a participant in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

– Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan have now all officially declared for the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, many of which making the announcement on the 1/24 SmackDown.

– The transfer window was keeping busy on the 1/24 SmackDown as well, as Nick Aldis confirmed that Damian Priest and The Miz are now moved from Raw to SmackDown.

– Actor Matthew McConaughey attended the 1/24 SmackDown in Austin, TX. He even got involved during a Kevin Owens promo segment, with “The Prize Fighter” verbally dressing down the actor as he stood over him on the commentary desk at ringside.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

