AEW locker room gave Mercedes Moné an early birthday party

Mercedes Moné reveals the AEW locker room threw her an early Birthday Party this week backstage:

“To my delight, the girls had organized a little surprise for me, a lovely birthday cake with confetti thrown all over me. I could hardly contain my excitement as I stood in front of this beautiful locker. It truly took me by surprise. It was such a thoughtful gesture, and I was genuinely touched by their kindness.

At that moment, I felt a profound sense of belonging. I truly appreciate the incredible men and women I work with at AEW.”

(Source: Moné Mag)

