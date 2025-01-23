WWE and UFC land major sponsorship deal with software company SPRIBE

SPRIBE, the software development company behind the viral online gaming sensation Aviator, announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with UFC and WWE.

Under the agreement with UFC, the Aviator logo will appear prominently on the Octagon canvas at every UFC event worldwide, accompanied by integrated social media campaigns and premium hospitality experiences. In parallel, WWE will showcase Aviator branding at select marquee events, further amplifying the game’s visibility among global audiences.

For WWE, the alignment with Aviator represents an opportunity to engage with a rapidly growing audience in the gaming sector.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with SPRIBE across both UFC and WWE,” said Nicholas Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships for TKO. “Much like UFC and WWE, Aviator is a pioneer in its own industry, reshaping the iGaming landscape with innovative, immersive, and engaging consumer experiences. Together, UFC and WWE provide brands with access to one of the most formidable marketing portfolios in sports, and we’re looking forward to working with SPRIBE to design custom integrations within our content that will help them reach millions more consumers around the world.”

The sponsorship deals include logo placements, exclusive social media activations, and premium hospitality access, with opportunities for future activations, including cross-promotions, content integrations, and co-branded campaigns.

