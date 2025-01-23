Will WWE end up owning TNA?

It is reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter they believed by those close to the situation that WWE will end up owning TNA, while blocking AEW from international television deals.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s going to be part of this deal but the key stuff is they want to get [TNA] on those television outlets that [WWE is] leaving, I’m sure India being the big one, so AEW doesn’t get those television outlets that they’re leaving.

“Because all of their shows are on Netflix internationally, they can’t put anything on those stations so they want to make sure it’s not AEW on those stations. So that’s one of the many reasons that they’re doing this [TNA partnership].

“I know people who are close to the situation think it will end up with WWE owning [TNA]. Others think it’s going to be a disaster because it always is at the end, every company WWE works with always end up worse off.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

