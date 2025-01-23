Sting announces that 2025 will be his final year appearing in full gear

Jan 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Sting announced that 2025 will be his final year appearing in full gear, expressing gratitude for meeting fans worldwide and his love for interacting with them in his iconic Stinger war paint.

