Sting announces that 2025 will be his final year appearing in full gear

Sting announced that 2025 will be his final year appearing in full gear, expressing gratitude for meeting fans worldwide and his love for interacting with them in his iconic Stinger war paint.

I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world.

As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear.

I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out. pic.twitter.com/rbkiEl8Lq3

— Sting (@Sting) January 23, 2025