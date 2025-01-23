Shelton Benjamin: “I’m having a blast”

Shelton Benjamin on his AEW run so far:

“I’m having a blast. I feel like having a bit of a career resurgence. I wasn’t really expecting it to go as well as it is. I’m constantly being surprised. First of all, by the fans of AEW. I never knew how I was going to be viewed, especially with most of my history being WWE.

Everybody I’ve worked with has been so incredibly cooperative, amazing, helpful. The talent speaks for itself. So, I’m really enjoying my time here right now.”

(Source: Talk is Jericho)

