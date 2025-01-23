Notes on CM Punk, Will Ospreay, Rikishi, and Dragon Lee

– Will Ospreay said the following on X:

“Honestly seeing all these from 2024, extremely proud to be part of the team.

Feel super lucky to be able to appeal my trade under the banner of All Elite Wrestling.

2025 I hope to continue this run & adapt to new opportunities. Thank you for giving me your energy.”

– CM Punk’s line about Hulk Hogan during RAW this week was claimed to be unscripted, reports Fightful. There’s no heat on Punk for it and backstage people laughed about it.

– Dragon Lee reveals he has been absent from the WWE due to his daughter being born in the next few days.

– Rikishi (via Insight with CVV) hit Kurt Angle with a stink face after using the bathroom and not wiping.

