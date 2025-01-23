Michin teases Shelton Benjamin, Wyatt Sicks update, Tessa Blanchard on NXT?

– During a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes addressed the possibility of Tessa Blanchard appearing in NXT, and while it’s not off the table, it doesn’t seem likely anytime soon.

“I think the longer the partnership goes, the better shot of that happening. But, I don’t foresee it anytime soon,” WrestleVotes explained.

– Michin hilariously comments on Shelton Benjamin winning a Championship this week on AEW Dynamite

– The Wyatt Sicks haven’t been seen on WWE TV since the December 23rd edition of Raw when they were attacked by The Final Testament. While speaking on The Hump, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that one member of the group is currently out of action. He said “Of late there’s a reason for that, I believe one of them is sidelined.”

