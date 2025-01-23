Elias open to returning to WWE, a hall of famer could be returning, note on travel to Dynamite last night

– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE star Elias revealed that he’d love to return to the company in the future.

He said: “I’d love that. Look, you see how the business works by now. You could be gone, Carlito was gone for ten years, look at Drew [McIntyre]. These things happen, for sure. Everybody has their own little story. I’m not writing it off. It’s not an immediate, man, I gotta do that. But if the opportunities come, sure, we’ll see.”

– WWE is currently in discussions with hall of famer Nikki Bella about a possible return to the company, reports Wrestlevotes.

It was noted that significant discussions have taken place and her return is expected to take place much sooner rather than later at this point.

– It was travel hell for just about everyone getting to last night’s Dynamite taping in Knoxville due to flight delays across the country.

Will Ospreay was in his street clothes in part because Delta lost his bags while he was changing flights in Atlanta, even though there was a multi-hour delay for that flight.

(Source: PWInsider)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

