AEW Collision and WWE NXT Viewerships

– Collision on Saturday night drew 342,000 viewers, up 5,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.10 rating in 18-49, an increase of 0.01 and it was #12 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. The show had tough competition in the form of UFC prelims on FX and NFL football on ESPN.

– NXT this week drew 812,000 viewers, up 33,000 viewers from the previous broadcast and the best number since October 8, 2024 so far. The show had a 0.22 rating in 18-49, up 0.05 from the prior week and also the best in three months.

