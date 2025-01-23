1/23/25 TNA Impact Recap (Hendry vs. Cardona)

– New TNA world champion Joe Hendry kicks off TNA

Joe Hendry vs Matt Cardona TONIGHT for the TNA World Title is booked.

– Josh Alexander wants to say thanks and Steve Maclin won’t even shake his hand!

– Nic Nemeth says he will address his Genesis loss next week.

– Rosemary, Ash and Heather By Elegance defeat Masha Slamovich & Spitfire win after a distraction from Cora Jade

– Josh Alexander comes out to talk about quitting TNA. He says Mike Santana is the standard of TNA. He hasn’t liked the man he has seen in the mirror. He says his last 6 years have been a dream come true, but he’s done.

Judas and Travis are upset and Josh gives them praise.

They tell him he can’t leave and then attack him.

Eric Young makes the save and challenges them to a tag match next week.

– TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeat The System in a non title match

– Sami Callihan calls out whoever is behind the number 23. Steph De Lander comes out and says she is the number 23.

She’s also the New TNA Digita Media Champion.

She won it from her husband in the divorce.

Her new boyfriend is none other than the Southern Psycho Mance Warner and he lays out Sami from behind.

– Fraxiom defeat Rascalz to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles after interference from Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont, and Tyriek Igwe

– Mike Santana comes out and says 2025 is the year for him to become the TNA World Champion.

Mustafa Ali interrupts and makes his grand return announcing he has re-signed with TNA.

He says TNA needs a leader and he will become TNA World Champion completely ignoring Santana.

– Tessa Blanchard comes out saying everyone knew she would be great. Her family owned San Antonio, her Grandfather Joe Blanchard brought the very first pro wrestling show to national cable television before #WWE was even a thought. She trashes San Antonio and praises her father Tully Blanchard. They all knew she would be greater than Von Erich, Stone Cold Steve Austin and any Funk! The standard has just been raised and it’s time to step up or shut up and at Genesis she took out the trash. She answers to no one!

Tessa Blanchard is back ON TOP of the Knockouts Division! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/H5ioS1ktBa — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 24, 2025

– Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Frankie Kazarian is here

– Joe Hendry defeated Matt Cardona to retain the TNA World Title

Cardona attempted to hit Hendry with the Title but JBL comes out and takes out Cardona with a Clothesline.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

