The former Baron Corbin files a trademark, WWE to hold tryouts in the UK

– WWE is set to have a huge tryout in the UK this March with some of the top names in the independent scene.

It’s set to take place in London with wrestlers from wXw, OTT, and Progress expected to appear as WWE continues to expand it’s reach into Europe and it’s venture into bringing in more international talent

– Former WWE star Tom Pestock (fka Baron Corbin) has filed to trademark ‘BISHOP DYER’:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

