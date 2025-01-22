Ric Flair films segment for WWE LFG reality show at Performance Center

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer “Nature Boy” Ric Flair was at the WWE Performance Center this week and was part of the filming for the upcoming WWE LFG series which will air on A&E.

Flair has not been associated with WWE since 2021 when he asked for his release from the company. Two years later, he joined AEW and was part of Sting’s retirement journey but the Nature Boy only lasted a year, leaving the company in the Summer of 2024. His energy drink Wooooo! Energy is no longer associated with AEW either after serving as a sponsor for several months.

LFG (Legends & Future Greats) was announced in December of last year as the newest reality series and will offer viewers an inside look at the rigorous training process, featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels and weekly regular coaches Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James and Bubba Ray Dudley as they mentor a new generation in weekly matches on their quest to become the next WWE Superstars.

Matches are being taped ahead of NXT but the coaches are not appearing in front of the crowd yet.

