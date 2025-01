New Match signed for AEW Grand Slam Australia

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay want the Don Callis family at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

On Dynamite Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Vs Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in Tag Team Action after a massive brawl ensued on Dynamite.

The January 22 edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a bang, as Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay came face-to-face in the ring. Omega pushed back on Ospreay’s attempts to apologize for his past actions, but moments later, Don Callis hit the stage.

