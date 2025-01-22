Jade Cargill update, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens t-shirt, Collision coming to Las Vegas, more

Jan 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– On Saturday, March 15, AEW will host a live Collision at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV, that holds a seating capacity of 4,500.

– This Saturday, January 25, newcomer Akira makes her professional debut against Suzu Suzuki.

Jade Cargill is maintaining her training routine while not appearing on WWE television, she reportedly appears on WWE’s internal injury list.

– The American Nightmare vs. The Canadian Dream. WWE have released the official t-shirt for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amale

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal