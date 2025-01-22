Jade Cargill update, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens t-shirt, Collision coming to Las Vegas, more

– On Saturday, March 15, AEW will host a live Collision at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV, that holds a seating capacity of 4,500.

– This Saturday, January 25, newcomer Akira makes her professional debut against Suzu Suzuki.

– Jade Cargill is maintaining her training routine while not appearing on WWE television, she reportedly appears on WWE’s internal injury list.

This weekend rookie Akira makes her debut against Suzu Suzuki ⭐️ Our 1/25 event is part of our #STARDOM Award 2024 weekend ⭐️ Catch all the action on Stardom World! ⭐️ Sign up today! ¥920 /mo. = about $6.00 USD /mo. pic.twitter.com/sgpjahhUTT — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 22, 2025

– The American Nightmare vs. The Canadian Dream. WWE have released the official t-shirt for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

