Former WWE ring announcer sought by AEW, Wrestlemania/London update, TNA taping at Full Sail Unversity

– TNA will be taping IMPACT! at Full Sail University, the former home of NXT on February 20 and February 21.

BREAKING: #TNAiMPACT! will be LIVE from Full Sail University in Orlando, FL on Thursday, February 20, followed by #TNAiMPACT! TV Tapings on Friday, February 21. Tickets go on-sale TOMORROW at 10am ET on https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8. pic.twitter.com/bU8G0sgbI2 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 22, 2025

– According to Fightful Select, pitches has been made for ring announcer Tony Chimel to be brought to AEW TV.

– The Mayor of London still remains determined to bring WrestleMania to London, England.

“London has great pedigree in hosting the biggest international sporting events from around the globe. The Mayor remains determined to bring even more sports from around the world to London, including the first international WrestleMania hosted by the UK, and continues to discuss future opportunities. The Mayor wants to cement London’s reputation as the undisputed sporting capital of the world, as we work together to build a better London for everyone.” — A spokesperson for the Mayor states

(source: Daily Star)

