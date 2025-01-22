1/22/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Knoxville Coliseum

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega. Ospreay thanks Omega for joining him and says he is glad he is not dead. Ospreay says a lot has changed while Omega has been away, and then says he is not with the Don Callis Family anymore. Ospreay says he has been trying to change AEW from the inside and that Omega came back at a bad time. Ospreay says Jon Moxley is holding the title hostage and he is trying to go after him, but he can’t get away from the Callis Family and can’t take them out on his own.

Omega takes the microphone and says the last time they were in the ring together, Ospreay nearly broke his neck and stabbed him with a screwdriver. Omega says Ospreay did not prove he is better than him and it took diverticulitus to almost kill him for people to know who Ospreay is. Omega says Ospreay can go back to being number two, because number one is back, and then says he will never trust him. Ospreay gets in his face, but Don Callis interrupts.

Before Callis can say much, Omega charges at him. The Family comes out and begins to beat Omega down, but Ospreay eventually makes the save. Ospreay gets Kyle Fletcher in the ring and beats him down, but Konosuke Takeshita delivers an elbow shot to him. Omega drops Takeshita with a snap-dragon suplex and runs the ropes, but Fletcher drops him with a thrust kick and tosses him to the floor. Fletcher delivers shots and kicks to Ospreay, and then Callis hits Omega a few times as Takeshita holds him. Fletcher takes Ospreay over the barricade, but Ospreay comes back with right hands. Lance Archer runs over to save Fletcher, and then delivers a low-blow to Ospreay as they brawl in the crowd. Ospreay fights back and they brawl into the concourse area. Brian Cage and Takeshita go after Omega, but Omega fights back as Ospreay comes back against Archer as well. Archer drags Ospreay aling the merchandise tables, and then Omega hits Fletcher with a trash can and delivers shots to Archer. Ospreay and Omega double-suplex Archer through a table, but Cage hits Omega with the trash can.

Fletcher and Takeshita come back with more shots, and then Cage and Fletcher double-team Ospreay. Takeshita takes OMega back into the arena, but Omega fights back with a few shots and kicks. Cage and Fletcher bring Ospreay back into the arena, as well, and then security finally run out to try to get everyone separated. Ospreay gets free ot Fletcher and Cage and climbs a wall as Omega climbs a lighting truss. Omega and Ospreay drop the Family with moonsaults and then climb back up the truss. Omega gets a microphone and says Callis just saw what they did to his boys. Omega says the next time they see them, they will put Callis down under. Omega says maybe he should have trusted Ospreay from the beginning, and then challenges Fletcher and Takeshita to a tag team match at Grand Slam.

—

The video preview for tonight’s match between Cope and PAC airs. Jon Moxley cuts a promo backstage. Moxley says Cope went to sleep in 2011 and woke bakc up in 2025, where the animals are meaner and stronger than ever before. Moxley says Cope’s neck is hanging on by a thread, and they will just throw him on top of the pile. Moxley says maybe Cope’s next doctor’s visit will be the worst case scenario, and he wouldn’t lose any sleep over it. Moxley says they are building for the future and doesn’t have time for relics from the past.

—

Match 1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Private Party (Quen and Zay) (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (w/MVP)

Quen and Lashley start the match, Quwn applies a side-headlock, but Lashley slams him down. Lashley goes for a clothesline, but Quen delivers an enzuigiri and Zay tags in. Zay tries to drop Lashley, but Lashley drops him instead and tags in Benjamin. Zay comes back against Benjamin and drops him with a DDT before tagging in Quen. Quen comes down onto Benjamin and goes for the cover, but Benjamin kicks out at two. Zay and Quen dougle-team Lashley, and then send Benjamin to the floor as well. Zay and Quen go for dives, but Lashley and Benjamin catch them and throw them around ringside. Lashley throws Zay through the commentry table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lashley throws Quen into the corner, but Quen kicks him in the face. Lashley comes back and puts him on the apron before knocking him to the floor with a shoulder tackle. Benjamin tags in and slams Quen between the ring apron and the barricade. Benjamin gets Quen back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Zay breaks it up at two. Lashley tags back in and delivers shots to Zay in the corner. Lashley chokes Zay with his boot and tags Benjamin back in. Benjamin takes Quen down, but Quen comes back with an enzuigiri and tags Zay in. Zay delivers shots to Benjamin and follows with a dropkick. Benjamin shoves Zay away, but Zay takes him down with a flatliner. Quen connects with a 450 splash and Zay goes for the cover, but Lashley breaks it up. Benjamin delivers an enzuigiri to Zay and tags Lashley in. Zay and Quen double-team Lashley and Zay gets a roll-up for a two count. Lashley comes back with a Spear and goes for the cover, but Quen breaks it up at two. Benjamin suplexes Quen a few times, and then Lashley follows with a slam. Benjamin kicks Zay in the face, and then Lashley delivers a Spear for the pin fall.

Winners and new AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

—

The video package for the feud between Mariah May and Toni Storm airs. May will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Storm at Grand Slam. Renee Paquette tries to interview Storm after, but Harley Cameron interrupts. Cameron wishes her luck, but Storm says there is no reason Cameron can’t wrestle in Australia too. They talk to each other with some Australian slang words thrown in, and then say they will see each other in Australia.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Jeff Jarrett, but Karen Jarrett interrupts. Karen tells Jeff to remember what they talked about, and says what he did with MJF last week is not who he is and it upset her a lot. Jeff says he understands and he’s got this. Jarrett then makes his way to the ring. Jarrett talks about a tag match early in his career where he trash talked his opponents that was watched by Jerry Lawler, and then says Lawler asked him what he was thinking. Jarrett says sometimes it’s good to remember who you are, and then says MJF is going to find out just who the Last Outlaw is. Jarrett says he is going to take MJF to the woodshed, but he wants to talk about the fans now. Jarrett says the fans have given him a gift, which is making him believe in himself again. Jarrett calls Jon Moxley out and says he wants to talk.

The Death Riders’s music hits, but Claudio Castagnoli attacks Jarrett. Castagnoli says nobody gets to Moxley without going through him first, and then tells Jarrett to stay out of their business. Castagnoli leaves, but Jarrett says Castagnoli is going to have to kill him to stop him. Jarrett says Moxley is his target, but then challenges Castagnoli to a match next week. Jarrett says if he wins, he will get a title shot, and Castagnoli accepts.

—

A video package for Megan Bayne airs.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

They exchange shots and Strickland gets Fox onto the apron. Strickland delivers an elbow strike, and then flips onto Fox on the floor. Strickland gets Fox back into the ring and goes for an elbow drop, but Fox kicks him to block it. Ricochet is shown walking backstage as Strickland comes back with a few shots. Strickland delivers a back suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fox kicks Strickland in the face a few times. Strickland comes back with a back-breaker, but Fox drops him with a DDT in the ropes. Fox flips onto Strickland on the outside and gets Strickland back into the ring. Fox goes for a hurricanrana, but Strickland catches him and slams him down. Strickland delivers an uppercut in the corner, and then delivers a diving uppercut from the ropes. Ricochet appears on the apron, but Strickland goes after him, Nana backs Ricochet away with a lead pipe, and then Fox kicks Strickland in the face. Fox slams Strickland from the top rope and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two. Fox goes for a 450 splash, but Strickland dodges. Fox gets a roll-up for a two count, but Strickland comes back with a flatliner and follows with the House Call. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

-After the match, Strickland slaps hands with Fox, but Ricochet appears on the screen. Ricochet says these are the risks you take when you bully people, but everyone will listen to him next week. Ricochet has the scissors to Nana’s neck and tells him he coult gut him, but he needs to tell Strickland that this may be his house, but there is a new landlord and rent is due.

—

Footage of Powerhouse Hobbs’s matches on last week’s shows airs, followed by Chris Jericho hosting an episode of The New York Minute. Jericho says they lost last week and then Big Bill says one of his inspirational quotes. Jericho gets frustrated, and then asks Bill what he is going to do to Hobbs because of it. Bryan Keith agrees with Jericho, and then Bill says Hobbs didn’t beat him last week because he can’t beat him. Bill says this Saturday on Collision, he wants a fight with Hobbs and he is coming to find him.

—

MJF makes his way to the ring and tells the local competitor who is in it to get them hell out of it. MJF says Jeff Jarrett should give everyone an apology for his actions last week, especially him. MJF says he offered to help Jarrett because he thought Jarrett would be the easiest to manipulate, and then says Jarrett is as senile as he looks for thinking he will be the next AEW World Champion. MJF says Castagnoli is going to beat Jarrett next week, and then says professional wrestling doesn’t love him anymore. MJF says the fans don’t love Jarrett anymore, and then says Jarrett will come to realize that sometimes you’re better off making a deal with the Devil instead of defying him.

Before MJF can leave the ring, Adam Page makes his way out. Page gets in his face and tells him to get out of the ring. MJF backs away, and then the referee and the local competitor join Page in the ring.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Tyler Shoop

Page drops Shoop with a shot, and then delivers right hands on the mat. Page sends Shoop off the ropes and drops him with a lariat for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Page delivers more shots and then drops the guy with Angel’s Wings. Christopher Daniels comes out wearing a neck brace. Page gets in his face and asks him if he wants him to beat him down again. Daniels says he was just trying to help Page, and now he realizes he was trying to help the most violent man in AEW. Daniels says he will regret that forever, because he has been advised to never wrestle again. Daniels talls Page he wins and tells him goodbye. Daniels says he is sorry, and he hopes Page can be happy. Daniels walks away, and Page looks stricken before shoving the camera away.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Mercedes Mone backstage. Mone says she is a global champion now and says she can’t wait to see who is going to jump on the Mone train next. Harley Cameron walks up and sings a song for her, and then says she wants to ride the Mone train in Australia. Mone says she has wrestled the best all around the world and Cameron hasn’t even won a match in AEW. Mone turns her down and walks away laughing.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

Hayter drops Hart with a kick, and then slams her into the barricade. Hayter slams Hart into the barricade again, but Hart kicks her in the midsection and rams her into the apron and barricade. Hayter comes back and slams Hart into the ring steps before getting her back into the ring. Hayter delivers a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out at two. Hart comes back with a jaw-breaker, and then kicks Hayter in the midsection. Hart delivers a corner clothesline and follows with an elbow strike. Hayter comes back with a back elbow and goes up top, but Hart sweeps her legs and rams her head into the mat repeatedly. Hart goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hayter delivers a shot to Hart and suplexes her back to the mat. Hayter delivers elbow strikes and slams Hart down by her hair a couple of times. Hayter delivers a few German suplexes and follows with a spine-buster for a two count. Hayter applies a single-leg crab hold, but Hart makes it to the ropes. Hayter sends Hart off the ropes, but Hart counters into the flying octopus hold. Hayter counters with a back-breaker, but Hart slams her down by her hair and gets a two count. Hart delivers a crucifix bomb and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out at two again. Hart delivers an elbow strike to the back of Hayter’s head and goes for Heartless, but Hayter counters with Heartless. Hayter follows with Hayterade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

-After the match, Hayter says she has a heavy respect for women like Hart who do whatever they want to do no matter what anyone says. Hayter says Hart is tough and they have both won against each other. Hayter says whenever Hart wants match number three, she can have it.

—

Powerhouse Hobbs is backstage. Hobbs says Big Bill won’t have to look for him very hard, because he will be waiting for him in the parking lot this Saturday on Collision.

—

Swerve Strickland is backstage. Strickland says in two weeks, the chase is done, but maybe he can get to Ricochet just a bit sooner than that.

—

A vignette airs for the House of Black. Brody King says the voice that led them has got silent, and Buddy Matthews says it is time to break out. They all say there are no leaders now and when they bark, they bark together.

—

Match 5 – Singles Match

Cope vs. PAC

They lock up and Cope backs PAC into the corner. Cope backs away, and then PAC kicks him in the leg. Cope comes back and takes PAC down, but PAC makes it to the ropes. Cope goes for a quick cover, but PAC escapes and backs Cope into the ropes. PAC doesn’t give a clean break and kicks Cope in the midsection. PAC sends Cope off the ropes, but Cope counters and sends PAC to the outside. PAC comes right back, but Cope sends him to the apron. PAC comes back with a shoulder to the midsection, but Cope sweeps his legs and slams him face-first onto the ring steps. Cope slams PAC into the barricade and onto the commentary table, but PAC comes back with a few shots and slams Cope neck-first onto the ring apron. PAC delivers shots to Cope’s neck and drops him with a cross-body over the top rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, PAC has a rear choke applied in the ring. Cope fights back, but PAC drops him with a snap suplex. Cope kicks PAC in the face, and then follows with a missile dropkick. PAC comes back with an elbow strike and runs the ropes, but Cope counters with a flapjack. Cope slams Cope down again and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out at two. PAC comes back with a few kicks to Cope’s leg, and then follows with kicks to the midsection. PAC sends Cope off the ropes, but Cope comes back with a lariat. Cope delivers the Impaler and sets up for the Spear, but PAC dodges. Cope picks PAC up, but PAC counters and applies a standing Brutalizer. Cope collapses into the ropes, but PAC goes for a suplex. Cope counters with elbow strikes, but PAC delivers a thrust kick to Cope’s neck. PAC delivers another kick and follows with a German suplex. PAC applies the Brutalizer, but Cope counters with a side slam. Cope delivers a Spear to PAC’s back, and then delivers a traditional Spear right after. Cope deliver an airplane spin cutter and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cope

-After the match, The Death Riders have FTR and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express tied up. Moxley delivers a con-chair-to to Robert Gibson, and then the Death Riders make their way to the ring. They all attack Cope, but Jay White’s music hits and he drops Wheeler Yuta and Castagnoli with shots on the outside. White throws PAC out of the ring, and then goes for the Bladerunner on Moxley. Yuta delivers a low-blow to White, and then he, Moxley, and Marina Shafir stomp White down. Moxley applies the Bulldog Choke to Cope as Castagnoli and Yuta beat White down in the corner. The Death Riders leave Cope and White lying in the ring and leave through the crowd as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision Homecoming

-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard

-Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. Gates of Agony

-Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite

-Brian Cage vs. Will Ospreay

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jeff Jarrett

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

