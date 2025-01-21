WWE in talks with a Japanese free agent, Brooke Tessmacher headed to Wisconsin

– David Herro announced:

– According to Chris Featherstone, WWE is talking with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. about making the jump. There’s no confirmation yet on how far those talks have progressed, but fans have already started connecting the dots. His social media activity has been getting attention, and speculation is growing that WWE could be his next move. The former GHC Heavyweight Champion recently announced he is now a free agent, officially finishing up with NOAH, where he made a name for himself after debuting in 2019.

