TNA reportedly furious over the PCO incident

TNA was reportedly furious over the situation with PCO. The company claimed PCO had a replica title, while they held the real championship, reports Fightful. PCO was scheduled to lose the title and leave the company after his contract expired on Thursday. TNA believed his actions stemmed from frustration over his contract not being renewed.

PCO stated the following about the situation…

“Eventually, you will understand, I am a fan of the Hardys and that Roster is so awesome, The production team and Creative team in TNA just so good , the new management ehhhnn. Scott D’amore was the architect. You need to get your evidence before judging.”

When a fan asked if he could be trusted in wrestling, PCO responded with the following message…

“Find the truth first judge after , i did everything by the book , they haven’t call me since December 19th , i was willing to do good business for sure . They f*cked up.”

PCO also said the following about the title he destroyed…

“I never ever thought that the Digital Medial Championship was going to be more over than the World Championship Title. In T N A history.”

