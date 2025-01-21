The Undertaker praises Triple H for transforming WWE’s backstage culture

The Undertaker praised Triple H for transforming WWE’s backstage culture, highlighting the relaxed and positive environment under his leadership. He shared, “It’s so chill backstage now… You’ve got people in corners shooting TikToks. I think it’s a testament to the trust Triple H and Nick Khan have in everyone to do their jobs.”

Reflecting on how things have changed, The Undertaker noted, “Back in the day, if the boss was stressed, everyone else was stressed. Now, there’s a trust in the system that makes a difference.”

He emphasized the impact of Triple H’s leadership, saying, “Triple H puts out so much positive energy, and it resonates with the whole team. It’s a completely different atmosphere.”

Source: Six Feet Under

