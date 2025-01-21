The return of WWE World in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 announced

WWE has officially announced the return of WWE World in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41.

The event will take place on April 17-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center with tickets on sale Feb 3 and a special pre-sale beginning on January 29th.

As seen during it’s debut during WrestleMania 40 week in Philadelphia, WWE World features a huge immersive experience, autograph signings, appearances, a WWE Superstore and much more!

WWE World is coming to Las Vegas! WWE and @Fanatics Events have announced the 5-day event featuring immersive fan experiences and the largest WWE Superstore in #WrestleMania history! ️Tickets on sale Feb. 3 at 12pm ET / 9am PT

MORE INFO: https://t.co/P0LODdKFEu pic.twitter.com/frWcex6YCG — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

