The return of WWE World in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 announced

Jan 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has officially announced the return of WWE World in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41.

The event will take place on April 17-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center with tickets on sale Feb 3 and a special pre-sale beginning on January 29th.

As seen during it’s debut during WrestleMania 40 week in Philadelphia, WWE World features a huge immersive experience, autograph signings, appearances, a WWE Superstore and much more!

