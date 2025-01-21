2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – Tag Team of the year

MCMG (29%, 101 Votes)

Fraxiom (16%, 56 Votes)

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (13%, 47 Votes)

FTR (10%, 36 Votes)

#DIY (9%, 32 Votes)

Rascalz (7%, 24 Votes)

Outrunners (6%, 21 Votes)

The Young Bucks (4%, 14 Votes)

Bang Bang Gang (3%, 10 Votes)

MXM Collection (2%, 6 Votes)

Private Party (2%, 6 Votes)

Total Voters: 353

Past winners:

2023: Judgment Day

2022: The Usos

2021: RKBro

2020: FTR

2019: The Undisputed Era

2018: The Undisputed Era

2017: The Usos

2016: The New Day

2015: reDRagon

2014: The Usos

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

