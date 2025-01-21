Tag Team of the year

Jan 21, 2025

2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – Tag Team of the year

MCMG (29%, 101 Votes)
Fraxiom (16%, 56 Votes)
Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (13%, 47 Votes)
FTR (10%, 36 Votes)
#DIY (9%, 32 Votes)
Rascalz (7%, 24 Votes)
Outrunners (6%, 21 Votes)
The Young Bucks (4%, 14 Votes)
Bang Bang Gang (3%, 10 Votes)
MXM Collection (2%, 6 Votes)
Private Party (2%, 6 Votes)

Total Voters: 353

Past winners:

2023: Judgment Day
2022: The Usos
2021: RKBro
2020: FTR
2019: The Undisputed Era
2018: The Undisputed Era
2017: The Usos
2016: The New Day
2015: reDRagon
2014: The Usos

