Rob Van Dam says Chris Bey is on the road to recovery
RVD says Chris Bey is no longer paralyzed and on the road to recovery.
Speaking on his ONE OF A KIND podcast, RVD said:
“Chris Bey happens to live very close to us. Katie and I went and visited him because he made it home. He was stuck in the hospital for like two months. He had a match, if you don’t know, with the Hardy Boyz. I know very little about it, but they were going for a move that didn’t work out safely, and Chris broke his neck and then he was paralyzed.”
He continued:
“I don’t know how much we should talk about, really, but let me just say that he’s going to wait until he’s ready to talk. Of course, I invited him on here. He is much better than I imagined and much better than he was when he was paralyzed. So, he’s not (paralyzed) anymore, and he’s getting everything back. He’s going to make a come back too, a full comeback, I’m sure of it but it’s going to be a long journey, and we’ll probably check in with him a lot because, like I said, he lives really close.”