Melina announces an upcoming Florida appearance, Stacked lineup for “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3”

– Melina has announced:

Headed to Orlando for the #DecadeDays Convention. Jan 24-26,

DEZERLAND PARK ORLANDO

5250 International Drive

Orlando, Floridahttps://t.co/A7f6BEyT8j I’m safe & sound in Florida. I’ll explain more in a later post or at Decade Days if you attend. Sending love to everyone always. pic.twitter.com/nVJPZmRoMd — (@RealMelina) January 21, 2025

– Filed to GERWECK.NET:

UPDATED CARD INFORMATION FOR “CRUISIN’ FOR A BRUISIN’ 3” Fulton, Kazarian, and a SURPRISE

Monster Fulton vs. Frankie Kazarian

Noah Kekoa (c) vs. Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton)

Ash by Elegance (c) vs. MJ Jenkins

Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers (c) vs. The Righteous w/Tara Zep

A.J. Francis vs. Jack Talos (with Frank the Clown)

Bull James vs. Steven Person

Mila Moore vs. Ruthie J

“High Seas Rumble”

A high-stakes battle royal featuring fan favorites and surprise entrants. The winner walks away with the coveted “High Seas Crown”

Showcase Match:

Cheeseburger vs. Deztro The Eskimofo (with Teryn)

Special Appearances By:

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

Mark Long, Bull Nakano, and Neil “The Heel” Glazier

Ring announcers Val Capone, Matthew Maschler, Ricardo Rodriguez, and more!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Pullman Hotel, 5800 Waterford District Dr., Miami, FL

Tickets: On sale now at bocaratonwrestling.com

