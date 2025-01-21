Melina announces an upcoming Florida appearance, Stacked lineup for “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3”
– Melina has announced:
Headed to Orlando for the #DecadeDays Convention.
Jan 24-26,
DEZERLAND PARK ORLANDO
5250 International Drive
Orlando, Floridahttps://t.co/A7f6BEyT8j
I’m safe & sound in Florida. I’ll explain more in a later post or at Decade Days if you attend. Sending love to everyone always. pic.twitter.com/nVJPZmRoMd
— (@RealMelina) January 21, 2025
– Filed to GERWECK.NET:
UPDATED CARD INFORMATION FOR “CRUISIN’ FOR A BRUISIN’ 3” Fulton, Kazarian, and a SURPRISE
Monster Fulton vs. Frankie Kazarian
Noah Kekoa (c) vs. Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton)
Ash by Elegance (c) vs. MJ Jenkins
Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers (c) vs. The Righteous w/Tara Zep
A.J. Francis vs. Jack Talos (with Frank the Clown)
Bull James vs. Steven Person
Mila Moore vs. Ruthie J
“High Seas Rumble”
A high-stakes battle royal featuring fan favorites and surprise entrants. The winner walks away with the coveted “High Seas Crown”
Showcase Match:
Cheeseburger vs. Deztro The Eskimofo (with Teryn)
Special Appearances By:
Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
Mark Long, Bull Nakano, and Neil “The Heel” Glazier
Ring announcers Val Capone, Matthew Maschler, Ricardo Rodriguez, and more!
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Pullman Hotel, 5800 Waterford District Dr., Miami, FL
Tickets: On sale now at bocaratonwrestling.com