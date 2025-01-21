Hogan shows his support for Trump (video), Slamovich to face Bayne in London

– From Fox News:

"We've got Trumpamania running this country!" pic.twitter.com/RlDmyOLBpH

BREAKING: Hulk Hogan just went totally BERSERK and ripped his jacket and coat off live on Fox News

– Masha Slamovich vs. Megan Bayne set for London…

*LONDON – THIS SUNDAY*

Just Signed:

MASHA SLAMOVICH

vs

MEGAN BAYNE

Plus:

Effy vs Cara Noir

Mance Warner vs Drew Parker

Sidney Akeem vs Aigle Blanc

Maki Itoh vs Man Like Dereiss

Gahbage Daddies vs Lykos Gym

+more

This event is *SOLD OUT!*

Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ at 10AM ET! pic.twitter.com/F8SwnjyBfT

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 21, 2025