DDP attends NXT (video), new match announced for Dynamite, Attendance note on TNA Genesis
– Diamond Dallas Page in the house for tonight’s NXT..
.@RealDDP is in the house! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/npLgbdylMg
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2025
– Just announced…
TOMORROW, Wednesday, 1/22
Knoxville, TN
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@ARealFoxx vs @swerveconfident
After returning to AEW last Wednesday to confront @KingRicochet, Swerve will face an old rival tomorrow: AR Fox!
Swerve vs Fox on TBS + Max,
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Q8QeYH8Nhy
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 22, 2025
– TNA Genesis at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, did an estimated 4,032 tickets distributed.
Source: WrestleTix