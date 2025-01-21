DDP attends NXT (video), new match announced for Dynamite, Attendance note on TNA Genesis

Jan 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Diamond Dallas Page in the house for tonight’s NXT..

– Just announced…

– TNA Genesis at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, did an estimated 4,032 tickets distributed.

Source: WrestleTix

