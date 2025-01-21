DDP attends NXT (video), new match announced for Dynamite, Attendance note on TNA Genesis

– Diamond Dallas Page in the house for tonight’s NXT..

– Just announced…

TOMORROW, Wednesday, 1/22

Knoxville, TN

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@ARealFoxx vs @swerveconfident After returning to AEW last Wednesday to confront @KingRicochet, Swerve will face an old rival tomorrow: AR Fox! Swerve vs Fox on TBS + Max,

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Q8QeYH8Nhy — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 22, 2025

– TNA Genesis at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, did an estimated 4,032 tickets distributed.

Source: WrestleTix

