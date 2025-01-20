WWE Raw goes down tonight, Monday, January 20, 2025, at 8/7c on Netflix from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Seth “Freakin’” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective, The New Day vs. TBA, appearances by JBL, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Lyra Valkyria and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, January 20, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 1/20/25

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as we see arrival shots of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk and others.

Nia Jax Attacks Rhea Ripley

During the arrivals shots, we see Rhea Ripley entering the building when she is ambushed from behind by Nia Jax, who viciously beats her down. Adam Pearce runs up yelling for a medic.

“Main Event” Jey Uso, GUNTHER Kick Off This Week’s Show

Inside the arena, Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and introduces his fill-in color commentator for tonight, Wade Barrett, who will be filling in for Pat McAfee. “Main Event” Jey Uso is introduced and he makes his way through the crowd as Cole does the “YEET!” wave like a total tool at ringside.

Uso settles in the ring to a berserk crowd. He gets on the mic and talks about how he’s going to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend. GUNTHER’s theme hits to cut him off. Out comes the champion to join him in the ring.

GUNTHER calls Uso a dork acting like the mascot of WWE. He says he’s a useful idiot who drops everything for Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn and even Cody Rhodes. He says his words and actions don’t match. Uso says as usual, he’s right. He is a mascot, and the fans are his team.

He says he’s gonna respect him, because only one of them has been in the main event of WrestleMania, and it ain’t GUNTHER. GUNTHER attacks Uso, but Uso fights back and gets the better of things. GUNTHER heads to the back with Uso staring him down from the ring as his theme plays again.

Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston

Backstage, The New Day are shown walking when they approach JBL. They say he of all people can relate to what they’re going through. They mention him doing commentary for Kofi Kingston’s match later. They try and bribe him with money, but JBL ends up mocking them until they realize he’s not on their side at all.

Inside the arena, Rey Mysterio’s theme hits and the WWE Hall of Fame legend heads to the ring for the first match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, the show heads into a pre-match commercial break.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

