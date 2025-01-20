WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump takes oath as 47th President of the United States

Today, WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump took the oath as the 47th President of the United States, making a remarkable comeback to the White House.

Trump, a big friend of the WWE and the UFC, has also nominated Linda McMahon as the Secretary of Education, a nomination which is expected to be confirmed. A smiling McMahon was present at the inauguration today inside Capitol Hill and was on camera several times along with the rest of the would-be Trump Cabinet.

McMahon, along with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon were also at the New Year’s Eve ball at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate on December 31. Triple H recently met the President at a UFC event where the two embraced.

Trump’s history with WWE dates back to the 80s, where he hosted both WrestleMania IV and V at his Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was ringside for WrestleMania VII and WrestleMania X and made numerous appearances on WWE television, perhaps his most famous one at the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23 where he helped shave Vince McMahon’s hair.

In June 2009, WWE and Trump pulled a big stunt where Trump was said to have purchased Monday Night Raw and the following week after the announcement, Raw aired commercial free and all fans were refunded their ticket. The stunt, which received incredible media attention, forced WWE to revert after Wall Street was not impressed.

Over the years, Trump’s friendship with both Vince and Linda McMahon flourished, with Linda also being appointed in his first Cabinet and then taking the important role of fund raising for his presidential campaigns.

