Updates on Jordynne Grace and Allie Katch

– Steph De Lander posted:

Not feeling great but tits are looking great @AllieKATCH on route to a “local medical facility” more to come pic.twitter.com/qSiWR7KInk — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 20, 2025

In the hospital with @AllieKATCH and I saw a guy getting wheeled in in an orange prison jumpsuit. I assumed it was a fan or worker from @GCWrestling_ down the road, but after staring at him trying to see if I recognised him, a nurse told me he’s an actual prisoner from a nearby… — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 20, 2025

Hey guys, in the hospital w @AllieKATCH & she has broken her leg in two places – currently awaiting to speak to an ortho surgeon on next steps. I’ve just set up a GoFundMe – pls help if you can! ❤️

*PLS SHARE*https://t.co/iNmmwHO1ZI — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 20, 2025

– Jordynne Grace posted the following after tonight’s TNA Genesis…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

