Updates on Jordynne Grace and Allie Katch
– Steph De Lander posted:
Not feeling great but tits are looking great @AllieKATCH on route to a “local medical facility” more to come pic.twitter.com/qSiWR7KInk
— STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 20, 2025
In the hospital with @AllieKATCH and I saw a guy getting wheeled in in an orange prison jumpsuit. I assumed it was a fan or worker from @GCWrestling_ down the road, but after staring at him trying to see if I recognised him, a nurse told me he’s an actual prisoner from a nearby…
— STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 20, 2025
Hey guys, in the hospital w @AllieKATCH & she has broken her leg in two places – currently awaiting to speak to an ortho surgeon on next steps. I’ve just set up a GoFundMe – pls help if you can! ❤️
*PLS SHARE*https://t.co/iNmmwHO1ZI
— STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 20, 2025
– Jordynne Grace posted the following after tonight’s TNA Genesis…
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/TsiEGwcTEW
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 20, 2025